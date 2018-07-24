On behalf of our son, Emmett Blake Rowan, the family of Stephen and Ruth Rowan would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone in our wonderful community that contributed in any way to the funeral of our son. Thanks to all of you who came out at 11 o’clock at night on Wednesday, July 11th on Main Street as our son’s body was brought into town. The reception for a fallen Navy person by veterans, Patriot Riders, police and fire personnel was just amazing and a very special moment for all us in our family...Every member of our family had tears when we saw support from our community. To this point we had no idea anyone in our community cared....boy were we wrong!! Also, thanks to all of you who lined the funeral procession route following Blake’s funeral on Monday with American flags flying..it was also truly amazing. Also, once again thanks to the Patriot Riders, Abate Riders, veterans, police, fire personnel, and county sheriffs and others who participated in the awesome funeral procession to the cemetery. We can never replace the loss of our son, but the wonderful outpouring of support from this community was truly awesome. To All of You, THANK YOU!!
Stephen and Ruth Rowand Family, Brookville
