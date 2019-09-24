The annual Life Chain in Brookville is Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The event is observed all across our nation. This began as a statement that we are opposed to abortion, but in face we are taking a stand for all of life – from conception to the dying, the physically and mentally challenged, the sick and elderly. We believe each person has worth and all life is sacred.
Please take one hour from your busy schedule and stand with us on the sidewalk from Ace Hardware to Main Street.
Jean Hidinger, Richardsville