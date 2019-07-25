Greetings from South Africa! Thanks for your prayers for us as we traveled. We had a pretty smooth trip, and even though our flight to Johannesburg was delayed, we made our Capetown flight with a few minutes to spare. As a bonus, we ended up in business class making the last leg of our journey much more comfortable. All of our luggage arrived with us as well.
The past two weeks have been amazing. We are so grateful to the Lord for bringing us back here, to the beauty of the country and to the amazing relationships that we have here.
The Monday after we arrived, friends once again surrounded us with love, helping us move all of our things from storage in less than two hours. Now, we are settled into our house and really enjoying the space.
Praise God:
- For our return to South Africa and for safe travels.
- For wonderful friends and that we are settled into our house already.
- That Caleb is back in school, connecting with his friends and doing well. He's already had a sleepover and has one planned for this weekend at our house. Dylan has also had friends over for a braai (South African cookout).
- That Marcie's appointment with the foot doctor went well. Everything looks great and she is able to go back to regular shoes and activities.
Please pray:
- For us as we continue to reconnect and step back into ministry here. A lot has happened over the past six months. We want to understand what God has been doing so that we can join in as well.
- For the work at Stellenbosch Baptist Church as we join in building a foundation of discipleship. Pray that it would extend from the church onto the university campus and that students would be reached for Christ.
Thanks again for praying for us. We value your partnership and your friendship.
Love in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb