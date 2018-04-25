BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company is reminding area residents that it does not solicit donations by telephone.
“The fire comapny was just made aware that at least one local resident received a phone call from an unknown number where the caller was soliciting donations for the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company,” said assistant chief Michael Allgeier.
“The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company will not solicit donations over the phone. Please be cauatious about donating to an agency over the phone and never give out personal or financial information to someone you don’t know.
"If you have received a similar call, hang up immediately. If you have already received a call and provided financial information or payment of any sort, contact your local law enforcement agency to see if a police report should be filed.
“We do have donations letters that are mailed out to the Brookville area code. These are true letters directly from us. They have a Brookville Fire company letterhead and are signed by the fire chief and president. If you are willing to donate to the Brookville Fire Company, donations should be sent to our address only: Brookville Fire Company, 240 Madison Avenue, Brookville, PA 15825. If you have questions please call us at (814) 849-5400.”
