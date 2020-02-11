We lost our golden retriever, Marley, recently. We took him to Jefferson Animal Clinic in Brookville and Doctor Ovidiu Trofin, DVM, took care of him.
They took X-rays and a sample of his lump and found he had cancer. He was very sympathetic and talked through it with me. He said there is no way to know how long he could last – a day or six months? He said we would know when it's time.
He lasted a couple of days after having seizure after seizure.
We called Doc. Trofin's animal clinic after office hours, left a message and within 15 minutes he called me back. He was verfy understanding and told us to bring him in, that was around 9 p.m.
He was there waiting for us. He was very supportive of what we were going through. WE could tell it was upsetting for him also.
If you have ever lost a pet that you have had for more than eight years, you would know he has become a part of hyour family, and your emotions are very raw. It is extremely good to have a vet that cares as much as you, about your pet, your friend, your family member.
He knew we needed a little time afterwards. Then he came in and told us all the options we have for him to rest in his final resting place.
We will take any pet we ever will have in the future to him at the Jefferson Animal Clinic.
After a few weeks, they even sent a "Sorry for your loss" card. They are the best.
Thank you again Dr. Ovidiu Trofin and staff.
– Blaine and Deb Campbell