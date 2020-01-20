The Toys for Angels Committee would like to thank all of the individuals, churches, organizations and businesses that were involved in the 2019 Christmas assistance programs. The community provided gifts of clothing, shoes, boots, toys and treats for 134 children. The Salvation Army's Bundle Up Program provided coats and outerwear to 40 seniors. In addition, 16 children were helped by the efforts of the Brookville and Clarion Sheetz employee Christmas Assistance Program. This truly was a community effort with 24 area churches, organizations, and businesses participating by providing gifts and treats.
We would like to recognize Allen's Mills UMC, Brookville Dental, Brookville Presbyterian, Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Egypt Free Methodist, Emerickville UMC, Evangelical UMC, First Baptist, First Church of God, Hazen UMC, Knights of Columbus, Matson Insurance, Sheetz of Clarion and Brookville, Meade Chapel UMC, Mount Pleasant UC, North Freedom UMC, Ohl UMC, Pleasant Hill Bible Church, Roseville Independent Chapel, Sigel UMC, Stanton UMC, Summerville UMC, Zion UMC, Corsica Pisgah Presbyterian and the Salvation Army.
We would also like to extend appreciation to the Bellview Charge Mission Team for assistance with packing 225 treat bags that were distributed to the children. In addition, we would like to thank Susan Boring for her generous heart in donating beautiful handmade quilts that were given to the children as well as other various missions. Susan asked friends and family for her milestone birthday to create quilts that would be donated to these missions.
Sign ups for Toys for Angels, Salvation Army, Bundle Up and Sheetz Christmas are all being handled by the committee at the Brookville Food Pantry. If your church, organization or business would like to participate in the 2020 Christmas community outreach, please contact the Brookville Food Pantry at (814) 849-0818. The organizational meetings will begin in September. Thank you all for sharing the love of Jesus Christ to children in our local community.
The Toys for Angels Committee