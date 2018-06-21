I feel there should be clarification regarding School Board member Kerith Strano Taylor's statement in the June 14, 2018, Jeffersonian Democrat with regard to separation of Church and state wherein she was quoted, "This isn't imagined; it's been the doctrine of the United States since its founding". The concept of separation of church and state actually originates in the Bible in Genesis, where God created three institutions. The phrase "separation of church and state" cannot be found in the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. In fact, it is not found in any of our nation's founding documents. As related to government, the phrase first appeared in a final letter written by our third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, to the Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut dated January 1, 1802. Jefferson was reassuring the Danbury Baptists that the First Amendment prohibited the government from trying to control religious expression.
Jefferson, as vice president and then as president of the United States, faithfully attended church services inside the U.S. Capitol and saw no constitutional problem with those services, for Congress was not controlling religion for the entire nation but rather was only allowing religious expressions to occur, which was their constitutional role.
In short, the First Amendment was intended to keep government out of regulating religion, but it did not keep religion out of government. The First Amendment states "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." The First Amendment does not limit faith or the people, only the government. The Pilgrims, Puritans, and others who settled America wanted to return to God's original plan of separating the church from government control. It has only been in recent years that faith has been excluded from public schools and governmental venues. Thomas Jefferson's entire letter should be referenced, which is three paragraphs in length, to grasp the entire intent and not isolate a few words. I continue to pray for God's wisdom and guidance for our school board members and solicitor.
Sincerely Yours in Christ,
Cindy Radaker
