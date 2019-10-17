The friends and family of Steve Dinger want to thank all of the people and businesses that helped make the dinner for Steve Dinger so successful. The number of people who bought dinners exceeded our expectations. Thanks also to the businesses and individuals who donated items for our Chinese auction. We also want to thank the caterer and all of the people who provided cookies.
There is an additional dinner planned for November 17 at the Oliveburg Firehall. A roast beef dinner will be available for eat-in or take-out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We invite the community again to come together to support Steve with his medical expenses. Tickets can be purchased in advance (recommended) or at the door by calling Janet Guthrie, (814) 221-9596; Tera Barr, (814) 715-4380, or Danielle Dinger, (814) 648-0113.
Thank you again for showing all of us how special is our community! Join us as we help celebrate Steve and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month!
Kathy Dinger