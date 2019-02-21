Greetings from Liberty, N.C. Definitely not where we had planned to be at this time, but we are grateful for the opportunity to see family and friends.
We arrived in the U.S. on Friday night after spending a very much needed eight days with friends in Prague. During that time we rested, sought the Lord, talked, processed and just enjoyed being in Prague.
Now that we are in the U.S., we feel the tension between the loss of what was planned and hoped for and the realities of our current situation. We feel the sadness, but we also have a confident hope in God’s goodness and sovereignty.
We still don’t have a clear idea of what this season in the U.S. will look like. This week we are with Marcie’s parents in Liberty, N.C. Next week, we hope to travel to Pa. to visit Mark’s mom. By the end of that time, we hope to have an idea of what the next few months will look like. Our desire is to return to South Africa within the next four months, hopefully with a long term visa solution. We also hope to visit or talk with as many partners as we can, but also recognize our limitations within such a short period of time.
In addition to prayer, we are also in need of a vehicle. If you or anyone you know has a car that we could borrow or rent cheaply for the next 3-4 months, we would greatly appreciate it.
Praise God:
- For a wonderful and restorative time in Prague. We also got to have a fun family adventure, visiting Berlin by train. It was especially meaningful for Mark who visited there in 1985.
- For safe arrival in the U. S.
- For all of the people who have reached out with prayers and encouragement.
Please pray:
- For God’s provision of a vehicle and for lodging in Brookville.
- For Dylan as he works to catch up in school. The program he is following is very demanding and circumstances have not allowed him to keep up. Some of his teachers have been very understanding, others, less so.
- For Marcie and Caleb as they continue with the curriculum from Caleb’s school in South Africa so he can finish the year when we return. It’s not the ideal for either of them. Pray that they can get into a good rhythm and work well together.
- For Mark as he prepares a message and presentation to share with partners and churches.
- For us as we seek to stay connected with East Mountain and to keep up with certain responsibilities as technology and time allow.
Thanks again for standing with us in the midst of trial and uncertainty. You are loved and appreciated.
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb
