Greetings one last time from Liberty, N.C.! Tomorrow we begin the long trek back to South Africa with a skip from Greensboro to Dulles and then a long 17-hour flight to Johannesburg and then our flight to Cape Town. This is a mixed time as we eagerly anticipate rejoining the EM community, but also say good-byes to family and friends here.
This has truly been an amazing time for us. We never imagined the blessing that this season would hold as we wrestled with our being here back in February. But, God has faithfully worked it out for our good. And now, he is taking us back.
Praise God:
- For this amazing season that we have had in the U.S.
- For his financial provision for our airfare. We are so encouraged by the generous and caring response of God’s people to our need.
- That our time here has been well spent as we have connected with partners and friends. He has protected us in our travels, provided for our physical needs and used us to encourage and challenge others.
Please pray:
- For us as we travel tomorrow. Pray that our connections will go smoothly and that our luggage will arrive with us.
- For our readjustment to South Africa. Caleb starts back to school July 9. That week, we will also participate in EM’s mid-year review. This will be a great opportunity for us to reconnect and to catch up on all that has been going on. Please pray for God’s guidance in that time.
- For Mark as he prepares to facilitate a retreat for a group of visiting Ph.D. students from a seminary in Jos, Nigeria.
- For the readjustment of family left behind in the U.S. Ask God to encourage and comfort in the process.
We want to share these two links with you. The first is a recording of the last sermon that Mark preached entitled “The Call to Follow Jesus” (6/23/19 at Antioch Community Church).
The second link is the testimony of a young man that we have been working with at E.M. He shares how his involvement at East Mountain has impacted him. It’s about four minutes long.
Thanks again for standing with us faithfully in payer.
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb