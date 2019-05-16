Greetings from Brookville, Pa! In Just a few hours, millions of South Africans will head to the polls to vote for the party they want to lead the country. The issues are complicated and much seems to be at stake.
Praise God:
- For safe travels to Marion, Indiana, last week. We visited one of our churches and many individual partners and friends.
- That Dylan is almost finished with grade 9. It has been a long stretch, but he has persevered and done well.
- For the new partners God is raising up to join us through financial giving.
Please pray:
- For South Africa's elections tomorrow. Pray for a peaceful and transparent process. Pray for those who will lead the country, that they would be for all people and races, and that they would lead with wisdom, integrity and transparency.
- For the remainder of our time in Pa. There is still much to do in these last few weeks.
- For Marcie and two of her friends as they take time out this weekend for a retreat. Pray that God would meet with them and encourage and refresh them.
- For the remainder of our financial needs. We are still looking for about $200/month and $7,000 in one time gifts.
Thanks again for standing with us in this ministry.
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb