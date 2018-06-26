As an avid automotive enthusiast since birth, and one who knows first hand how to produce a successful, quality car show, I wish to commend the Festival Board on a very nice turn around with this years endeavor! Job WELL DONE!
As an event such as this requires much effort to grow in the future, it needs to be worked on from year to year, starting with the end of said event. It would be my pleasure to offer a few tips that would help this grow over time, but please be reminded, it requires constant work to do so. The organizers did a FANTASTIC job their first time! This can’t be lost in review.
And in my, and my wife’s opinion, the Festival Board did an outstanding job in turning this local event around, bringing it back to the prominence it once held!
Please keep up the good work!
– Eric Zents, Brookville
