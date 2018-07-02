Dear Brookville Laurel Festival Board, Brookville Laurel Festival sponsors, and the Brookville community,
I would like to sincerely thank you for the amazing experiences I had throughout the course of the 2018 Brookville Laurel Festival. While participating in the Brookville Laurel Pageant, I had the pleasure to meet many amazing veterans, volunteers and citizens. I learned a tremendous amount about my town’s history, resources, and businesses during Laurel Week. But more importantly, I learned about my own capabilities. For that, I am very thankful.
As a child, I came to watch the Laurel Pageant every year in hopes that I could someday be in the pageant. But due to my severe stutter, I was made to feel that this was something I couldn’t possibly do. Even though I was not crowned Laurel Queen, I still feel like a winner. Through this experience I was able to overcome an obstacle that I felt was holding me back for a long time. I hope that by participating in the pageant, I can be a role model to children and anybody else who hesitates on taking a chance at fulfilling their dream.
Once again, I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the 2018 Brookville Laurel Festival a memorable experience. I truly believe the Festival is on its way to a full recovery.
Ellie Wingard
Brookville
