Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.