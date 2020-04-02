This letter is in response to Ms. Pat Leech’s letter to the editor published on Thursday, March 19, in the Jefferson Democrat titled “Wanted: A 100 Percent Republican State Representative for District 66."
My name is Robert “Bob” Cardamone and I am the one, and only one, Democrat serving on Jack Matson’s campaign for state representative. Ms. Leech’s letter falsely implied many Democrats serve on Jack’s campaign committee. That simply is untrue, and I have spoken to Ms. Leech on at least two occasions and explained in detail why I agreed to serve on Jack Matson’s campaign committee and now will share that information with you.
First, because I was honored to be asked and highly respect Commissioner Matson whom I closely worked with the past four years. He always demonstrated great integrity, kept his word, was very responsive to issues, and was (and is) passionate about our communities and our residents. Jack Matson is a sincere and creative problem solver.
Secondly, Jack listens more than talks, seeks local expertise when improving processes or tackling problems, brings people together to vet options before acting, and is a master at forming partnerships and gaining buy-in. He is a humble public servant who never forgets his roots, charge, and his constituency, and his enthusiasm and persistence are contagious and uplifting.
In today’s world of political divisiveness, all the polls demonstrate the public aspires for politicians who can lead and create bipartisan solutions. That is Jack Matson and why I agreed to serve on his campaign. My bet is others who know and have worked with Jack will agree, and not believe as Ms. Leech suggests that there is a conspiracy behind my involvement on his campaign committee. Jack is the experienced Republican leader who can garner bi-partisan support and make a local difference. As our state representative, he will be our partner and advocate and use his proven leadership skills to best serve us locally.
Robert Cardamone
Punxsutawney