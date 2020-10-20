Dear Editor:
Recently, I overheard a young woman ask her grandmother, “Don’t they tell you to never talk about religion or politics?” That adage has been around since before our Civil War, but shouldn’t it rather be the reverse ― that we should talk about politics?
Indeed, this has been a very busy season for politicking, for talking about all those things that go along with governing our country. Television and social media are filled with the views of those vying for power.
For a long time, politicking was limited to newspapers and conversation. In 1787 our country had just formed when Hamilton, Madison, and Jay published 85 articles and essays under the pseudonym “Publius.” These founders of American democracy were arguing for the Constitution’s ratification. People must have read those Federalist papers and argued pro and con.
And people must discuss politics now. We must talk about how we want our government to work of, for, and by the people. That’s what James Madison did in Federalist No. 10. Some thought the proposed federal government would be too large and unable to be responsive to the people.
Madison argued that the very largeness would be a benefit because it would be the great number of factions and diversity that “would avoid tyranny.” He believed that groups would have to negotiate and compromise, finding solutions that would respect minority rights.
Yes, let’s talk politics. Let’s talk policy and issues. Let’s be able to cite where our information comes from. Let’s avoid insults and profanity. Let’s listen to each other as we look for solutions to the problems we face. Most of all, let’s remember that we are the “of, by, and for” the people in our precious democracy. We are the ones who will make our democracy work for all of us.
Carole A. Briggs
Brookville