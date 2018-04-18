Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.