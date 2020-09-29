Once again it is time for the Life Chain in Brookville and in towns all across America.
Simply stated, the Life Chain is a silent witness by folks who stand for pro life values, not only abortion of unborn babies, but issues concerning physically challenged and the elderly.
Last year, we only had two dozen people take part. I believe there are many more in our area who feel strongly about this issue.
I would ask you to consider coming to the Life Chain to show your support of pro life issues.
Only one hour from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, October 4, meeting near the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge near ACE Hardware.
Jean Hidinger
Brookville