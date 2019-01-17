Gentlemen,
For Christmas I received a photo of the plaque on behalf of my late father, Alex Deemer and my uncle Bob Deemer for work on the watershed conservation. I was not aware of this plaque nor were other members of my family. On behalf of my late father and uncle, we thank the Red Lick Club for remembering them.
Anne Deemer Whitcomb, DuBois
