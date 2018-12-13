Riverwalk progress report
I’m writing to report progress on the Brookville Riverwalk. Brookville’s Borough Council Community Resource Committee has now given a green light for planning a first phase of this exciting project.
The Brookville Riverwalk is a vision for a 2.5 mile tree lined path following Brookville’s three rivers. The project is designed to be low cost and high reward. Features include:
- Focusing attention on our town’s central but neglected rivers
- Opening trails along the riverbanks and bridges for walking, jogging, biking etc.
- Beautify with tree rows along the crests of embankments that shade and demarcate the route
- Connecting to the already popular Redbank Valley Trail and Main Street Brookville
- Inspiring a range of recreational, cultural and commercial projects
- Creating a bold new central attraction at the confluence of the 3 rivers (Imagine a French and Indian War Fort to remind us when this region on the frontier of New France separated from English Colonies by the crest of the Allegheny Mountains just to our East.)
The Riverwalk project vision has been supported by Revitalize Brookville, Redbank Valley Trails, Jefferson County Historical, Penn State Arboretum. Technical support is being provided by DEM Surveying. It is now being formally embraced and backed by Historic Brookville, Inc. which was responsible for Brookville’s new Town Square. With the support of the Borough Council we can now do detailed planning and move the project ahead.
The Riverwalk as envisioned should be a win-win-win for the borough, the general public and the adjacent property owners. Public support will be vital. As the planning moves ahead we hope to organize public meetings and walks along the proposed trail to gather additional ideas and participation. Please go to www.brookvilleriverwalk.wordpress.com to register for future updates.
Arthur McKinley
Brookville
