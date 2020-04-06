Greetings from Stellenbosch where we are on day five of a 21-day national lock down. It seems surreal that many around the world share in the same experience. But, this is the world in which we now live.
Life for Dylan remains the most normal. He homeschools with an online program called The Potter School and has not experienced any disruption, much to his chagrin. He's ready for a break (Thursday) and it doesn't help that Caleb has been home from school for two weeks now. (They closed his school after a family was placed under quarantine because of someone with whom they had been in contact). If schools are not able to reopen on April 14, Caleb's school with begin online classes.
For the rest of us, life is far from normal. So much of what we normally do involves being with people. When the lock down was announced, EM made the decision to suspend the residency and allow the residents to go home. They had already been greatly restricted in their activities. We continue to mentor and encourage them via What's App and Zoom. We also continue to mentor and encourage the other leaders via internet. We are grateful for the technology that allows us to stay connected even when we are social distancing.
Praise God:
- That he is sovereign and still at work in the world.
- For technology that allows us to continue to invest in others.
Please pray:
- For wisdom and guidance for the church as we respond to God’s working and leading in this season.
- That many hearts would be open to the Gospel in this season of uncertainty, where people are desperate for the hope that only comes through Jesus.
- For our residents as they readjust to being at home. Pray that they would stand firm in their faith and that they would use what they have learned to help and to encourage others.
- For peace and unity in this country, that social, economic and racial barriers would fall.
Thank you for standing with us in prayer in this season. Please let us know how we can pray for you as well.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb