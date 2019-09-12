I recently noticed that the underbrush had been cleared around the old watering trough on E. Main Street. It looks so much better.
My grandfather, Elmer G. Haugh, used to stop there in the 1920s with his milk wagon to water his horse.
Then in the 1950s, I stopped there with my father, Paul H. Haugh, to deliver milk door-to-door and I would get a drink there too. I'm certain it's not possible to drink the water anymore for man or beast but I feel it has historical significance and could perhaps be an Eagle Scout project.
Susan Haugh Moore
Reynoldsville