I was sad to see that the Brookville High School Band did not play at the courthouse dedication. I was told it was decreed last 2018 that the school could not participate in any doings that would include a prayer. What God hating person pushed this. The separation of church and state does notcut it – they pray at the White house all the time and all around us it happens. The hateful evil that has taken over alot of our big cities has come to Brookville – may God help us and come quickly.
Lou Leathem, Knox Dale