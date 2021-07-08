REYNOLDSVILLE — PA Rural Artworks will be hosting an autism and special needs fundraiser in conjunction with the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival in Reynoldsville next Friday and Saturday. All the money raised will benefit special needs children locally, and the Reynlow Park fund.
PA Rural Artworks Director Eugene Sutton said the group is excited for this year’s event, and is already planning how to grow the fundraiser into a bigger and better experience each year.
The fundraiser features local bands and musicians along with local vendors and a basket raffle. There will be two bands on Friday, July 9 and six on Saturday, July 10 at Reynlow Park.
In addition to the local musicians, national recording artists from Buffalo, New York, The Tommy Z Band, will be playing.
There will be more than 20 vendors at the event, and the basket raffle will be held Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. with winners announced shortly after.
Tickets are $20 for both days and $5 for parking, which will go to the Reynlow Park maintenance fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Gateway Cafe, Charlie’s Restaurant, and HS Variety Shop, as well as at the gate the day of the event.
Some vendors that will be at the event include Malone’s Creations Primitive Decor, Sweet Dreams Ice Cream, Wildflower Soap and Painted Decor, Damsel in Defense and many more. A full list of vendors attending can be found at paruralartowrks.org/vendors.
Friday music schedule
- Matt Day from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- The Party from 9 to 11 p.m.
Saturday music schedule
- Rickie Frantz from 12 to 1 p.m.
- The Rum Dums from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
- August Wake from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.
- Mulberry Square from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- The Ride from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- The Tommy Z Band from 9 to 11 p.m.
Last year, the fundraiser was able to donate money to both Reynlow Park and the Oklahoma Elementary School.