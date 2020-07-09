BROOKVILLE — Penn Highlands Brookville campus has completed construction and opened the Medical Office Building that will function as a multi-specialty building to the community.
The goal of this building is to increase accessibility of premier facilities and services for the community. This building will act as a centralized location for rotating physicians and specialty services such as pulmonology, general surgery, oncology, and urology.
“Transportation is hard, even to have to drive to DuBois a couple times a week,” said Julianne Peer, president of Penn Highlands Brookville. “Penn Highlands in general has recruited a ton of new physicians.”
With the closing of the QCare facility in the suite next door, the medical office will also now be acting as a QCare resource.
“There’s been a lot of negativity in the community about not having the QCare, so I want the community to know that is the plan here. We’re going to have some open hours and work into some evenings and weekends, but there will be open appointments here for the QCare,” Peer said.
The building has two levels, with the bottom level being used primarily for the physicians and rotating physicians.
The top floor has an infusion room for chemotherapy patients, with comfortable seating and a view out over town.
“People who come for this are sometimes here for a couple hours, they’re not feeling great anyway, but I thought what a great corner to see right out over the town,” Peer said.
There is still some room in the facility to expand the services offered, and Peer is working on a few more specialties to possibly add.
“All of these things we’re doing and all of the building that we’re doing is really starting to attract some great talent,” Peer said.
This was echoed by Primary Care Physician Dr. Gurvinder Dhaliwal, who said keeping all the patients centralized in Brookville would draw more doctors to the area. Peer said having the support all in one building for PCPs will make patient care quicker and easier.