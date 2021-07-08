SUMMERVILLE — There was an old fashioned Penny Carnival held on Saturday in Summerville to celebrate the 4th of July this year.
The carnival was hosted by the congregation of Living Church and students and staff of Christ Dominion Academy of Summerville.
“This is what teamwork and covenant community looks like,” Emily Shay said. “Thanks to everyone who helped set up for, donate towards, and work at the penny carnival. It was a great success.”
In just two and a half hours the worship hall was transformed into a fun filled carnival for the community.
Shay explained there were four themed tents with several games in each. The tent themes this year were space/aliens, medieval, pirate, and dinosaur. Each of the games cost one penny to play, and children could win tickets. Those tickets were then redeemed for prizes at the “Sir Prizes of Winsalot” store.
The midway area also had several miscellaneous games and a concession stand. There was also a spin art station, free popcorn for everyone, and free balloons for each child.
“All of the games are original and made by volunteers, except for a small air hockey table and a small bouncy house that was donated,” Shay said. “We have been hosting this event off and on since 2009.”
She explained the games are all simple, carnival style games but still plenty of fun for children. Shay estimated about 200 people came to the carnival throughout the day.