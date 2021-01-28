BROOKVILLE — The Phoenix Rehab staff have been working and learning alongside their patients throughout the coronavirus pandemic to find what works best in the physical therapy field.
Staff Director Morgan Shepler said it was a learning experience, especially as she just took the director position in November. She said the whole company tightened their cleaning regiment and changed procedures.
“We were already very clean to begin with, but the whole company took on a new cleaning regiment to make sure everything was cleaned three times a day,” Shepler said.
She said every time somebody touches a piece of their equipment or sit on a bed, it is cleaned. She also noted that everything in the facility has been moved and spaced out more to offer an easier time social distancing.
Phoenix Rehab is open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on weekdays. She said this is to allow those people who work a chance to make an appointment either before or after work, and helps to keep their appointments spaced out as well.
“We did over the summer do video calls, the patient count in the clinic was low. We did telehealth and some in-home outpatient therapy to provide for patients who needed more hands on, but didn’t feel comfortable coming into the clinic,” Shepler said.
She said that they did this briefly, but that patients didn’t find this as beneficial. The staff was sometimes able to advance the patient’s home workout and answer some questions, but it didn’t have the same effect as a face to face session.
“If somebody comes in and needs soft tissue mobilization or anything like that, it wasn’t really possible,” Shepler said.
They are back to accepting patients in the office, but ask that anyone who comes with a patient waits in the car or comes back to get them, unless they are a hands on care giver or it is a child under 18.