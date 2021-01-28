BROOKVILLE — Phoenix Rehab in Brookville has a new staff director, who has been acting as the director since November.
Morgan Shepler has worked in physical therapy since 2007, and has worked at Phoenix Rehab for three years. She began working as a physical therapy assistant in 2007 while finishing her graduate program.
Shepler grew up just outside of DuBois. She said she knew she wanted to go into physical therapy when she was in the eighth grade.
“I really like the medical field, but don’t do well with a bunch of blood and guts stuff. In eighth grade I ran into the physical therapy field and decided this was the place for me,” Shepler said.
When she found out she really enjoyed the field, she continued on to get her bachelor’s degree, then joined a graduate program. She said most programs for physical therapy are doctorate level programs, and that most people don’t realize how much medical information physical therapists have to learn.
“I had to take a radiology course, a pharmacology course. We need to know enough of that to know if therapy is appropriate,” Shepler said. “If somebody comes in here and has symptoms that don’t match up with something that I can fix, we can recommend they go someplace else for treatment.”
She still treats patients 40 hours a week, and said she would not have taken the job if it meant giving up seeing patients. One of the things she said she enjoys the most about her job is how different every patient and everyday is.
She gets to know her patients very well. Shepler said when people go to the doctor, they typically spend five to 10 minutes seeing the doctor. When people come for physical therapy, they typically spend an hour with the therapist for each session, giving her a chance to really know each person.
“Everybody that comes in here is different. I’m not seeing one thing all day long. My days are never the same, they’re always different and always challenging. My brain is always being challenged with what I can do next, how can I push them further, how can I get them to their next goal?” Shepler said.
Not only would she not have taken the job if she had to stop working with patients, but also if Phoenix as a company wasn’t so helpful to their manager and each location.
Shepler explained that Phoenix Rehab is a corporation, but each location is managed internally by the local people who work there.
“If I was going somewhere else to take a manager position, I might not have taken it. I don’t have any management experience, and I didn’t learn that,” Shepler said. “I’m not a marketing specialist or a business specialist, I’m a physical therapist.”
She said that being able to ask questions and communicate with Phoenix, and having a great staff made the transition to being the director easy. The entire staff has worked together for at least a year and everyone is good at working together she said, making her job easier.
Shepler says she is excited to continue treating her patients with her staff backing her, continuing to help people through physical therapy.