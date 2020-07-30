BROOKVILLE — The Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department held a truck dedication ceremony over the weekend for the new tanker truck.
Fire Chief Don Pangallo addressed those in attendance in the fire hall before going out to the truck.
“About three years ago we saw the need was fast approaching, that we would need to replace our 2000 International Tanker. The winters and salty roads and Pennsylvania Weather had taken a toll on the truck and rust and corrosion was slowly consuming the frame of the truck,” Pangallo said.
He credited the department’s former treasurer Dick Beck with helping the department to financially prepare for the purchase. In two years, the department paid off an existing loan, and prepared to take on another for the needed purchase.
A truck committee began checking into what would be the best truck for Pine Creek and its coverage area. The tanker decided on is a 2020 Sutphen Monarch Chassis with a 500 horsepower Cummins isx12 engine, Allison automatic transmission, and seating for six firefighters.
“A truck that members can be proud of. Pride, honor, and dedication is what keeps us coming back and doing the job we love,” Pangallo said.
It carries 2,000 gallons of water with a 1,500 gallon per minute Hale Pump. It also has a 300 gallon per minute portable pump, and a 2,100 gallon portable draft tank. The truck carries 900 feet of attack lines, 1,000 feet of five inch supply hose, and 400 feet of three inch supply hose.
“Seeing the growth in our township, of commercial structures, we felt the need to increase the capabilities of the new tanker,” Pangallo said.
The committee was also thinking of the department’s future, and the continuously dropping number of volunteers in fire departments. According to Pangallo, in the early 1980s there were over 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Today, that number is under 30,000 and dropping at what he called “an alarming rate.”
“With the volunteer firefighter shortage all across the country, we have to prepare for an unknown future,” Pangallo said. “So, we chose to build a truck that could do more with less, while maximizing the features and keeping it in the shortest most maneuverable package as possible.”
Pangallo thanked the members of the fire department, as well as Pinecreek and Rose townships, and all their supporters who “make it possible for us to continue to offer this service to our residents, neighbors, travelers, and visitors to our area”
He ended by dedicating the truck in the name of all the past, present, and future members of the Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department.