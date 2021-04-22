Plastic was first created in 1869, but it wasn’t fully developed until 1907. During World War II, the use of plastics expanded immensely and has since grown overwhelmingly.
Plastics have become a concern in many ways. Not only has it littered the land, but it has reached streams, lakes, wetlands, and beaches. Large plastic debris “islands” have even been found floating in the oceans. In more recent news, Scientists have seen the presence of microplastics (small fragments of plastic) in wildlife including fish and humans.
The use of plastics has increased waste and it doesn’t break down well in the environment. Recycling plastic is an option and is a much better alternative to throwing it away where it will end up in a landfill. The challenge to recycling is reusing the material in a cost-effective method.
There is hope with technology changing how plastic can be developed. Scientists are creating plastics using plants rather than fossil fuels, removing unsafe chemicals such as BPA (bisphenol A), and even making plastics that are completely biodegradable.
Pledging a plastic-free life is no easy task, although many dedicated individuals have made that promise. There are, however, small changes everyone can make.
Here are a few suggestions: switch to a re-usable water bottle instead of using disposable plastic water bottles; keep a coffee mug in your car for when you get coffee at the gas station; use cloth bags at the grocery store instead of plastic bags; bring your own plastic containers for leftovers when you go out to eat.