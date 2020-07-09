COOK FOREST — The following are July programs at Cook Forest State Park.
July 18 at 10 a.m. — “Hike to the Seneca & Mohawk Hemlocks” Meet at the park office for a strenuous hike through the tall old growth hemlock stand. Participants will visit both the Mohawk and Seneca hemlocks, some of the tallest and largest known hemlocks in the northeast, as well as viewing 160-170-foot-tall white pines.
July 23 at 9 a.m. — “B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Gravel Lick-Cooksburg Float”
Participants can bring their own boat, beverage and… bananas to the park office for an interpretive guided float down the wild and scenic Clarion River. Don’t forget fishing poles — this stretch is known for its excellent fishing! Bald eagles and soft-shelled turtles often make an appearance. Must pre-register by contacting 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Registration limited to 10 boats. Cost is $20/boat payable by check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50-percent discount.
July 24 at 7:30 p.m. — “Night Fishin’ the Clarion” The National Wild & Scenic Clarion River contains many different kinds of fish and wildlife that are very active at night. Smallmouth bass and brook trout can be readily caught during daylight, but big brownies, catfish and walleye are often on the prowl at night. Bring lanterns, fishing poles and bait to the park office, where visitors can car-pool to hotspots along the river.
July 25 at 9 a.m. — “Hike Cook Forest Series: Maple Drive Old Growth Area” Meet at the park office, then hike into the old growth forests off Maple Drive. Ancient hardwoods abound in this section of the park. Oak, maple, cherry, beech and cucumber trees often surpass 250 years old here. Help remeasure the Maple Drive Pine, one of the tall 160-foot class pines found in Cook Forest!
July 30 at 9 a.m. — “B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Maple Creek” This is a great float to observe river otter sign and bypass all that busy innertube traffic further down river. Registration limited to 10 boats. Cost is $20 per boat payable by check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
July 31 at 7:30 p.m. — “Spotting Pennsylvania’s Elusive White-tail Deer” Bring spotlights to the park office for an evening driving tour of Cook Forest’s white-tail hotspots. Learn about the natural history of the Commonwealth’s state mammal during a cruise of the park.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.