BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners adopted the 2019 budget, holding the line on taxes.

Real estate tax mileage will remain at 12 mills. One mill of real estate tax equals about $200,000.

Budgeted revenue for 2019 for the general fund is listed at $13,991,023 and expenditures for the general fund at $13,959,160, leaving a $31,863 budget surplus at the end of 2019.

Debt service revenue is budgeted at $1,700,205. Debt service expenditure is listed at $1,700,095, leaving a budget surplus of $110.

As part of the debt proceeds, the finance office has budgeted $750,000 for the purchasing of new voting equipment.

In April, acting Pennsylvania secretary of the commonwealth Robert Torres issued a directive to counties to purchase voting machines that are up-to-date and have the capability of providing a paper trail in time for the 2020 primary election. Counties have a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, to enter into a contract to purchase the new machines.

In a previously published article in the Jeffersonian Democrat, Karen Lupone, Jefferson County’s director of elections, said the county has looked at several systems so far and will need to make a decision by the end of 2019. She said some vendors have come to the county to show their product and that Clarion County hosted an event for surrounding counties to view some of the options on the market. However, only a few vendors have been certified by the state so far.

The new systems will have a paper backup so that there is a paper trail for ballots. It will depend on what system the county goes with as to whether polling places will return to paper ballots and voting booths as in decades past with a scanner that would scan the ballots and deposit them in a locked container for transport to the county election office. Or the county could go with machines similar to what it currently has but which would print out a paper receipt. The county currently has more than 120 voting machines.

Commissioner Jack Matson said he’s heard the state may fund 50 percent of the cost but he’s not counting on it. There have also been published reports that the federal government has provided about 10 percent of funding statewide for the election system change.

While the state is offering to help with some funding, Lupone had noted in previously published reports that smaller counties are set to get less than their larger counterparts. Therefore the counties will still need to figure out how to pay quite a bit for the change in voting machines. It will depend on the system chosen and any state funding forthcoming as to whether all of the $750,000 will be needed or not.

Whichever system the county chooses Lupone is looking to get poll workers trained and the system in use by the 2019 General Election if at all possible rather than using it for the first time during a presidential election. However one factor that may slow the selection process is that companies offering the systems were still being certified by the state earlier this month.

Seeking to hire

The county commissioners are currently setting up interviews to fill the vacancy that will be left come January when current Jefferson County Development Council Executive Director Brad Lashinsky leaves. He has a job as the program director for the entrepreneurship and innovation hub at Penn State DuBois, part of the Invent Penn State initiative.

Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said he didn’t know if the commissioners would be able to announce a new hire by Tuesday’s meeting or not. They have received a number of applications for the job, he noted, and working with everyone’s schedule for the interviewing process may make an announcement Tuesday unfeasible. An announcement should be forthcoming at the beginning of the year.

Agreements signed

An agreement was signed with Mark Wallisch to act as the assistant public defender for 2019 at an annual rate of $25,500, an increase of $500 over the previous year.

The commissioners entered into a legal services contract with Scott Allen to act as the assistant juvenile public defender for 2019 at a rate of $24,500 per year, an increase of $500 over the previous year.

Meetings

The next meeting of the board of commissioners will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18 at Jefferson Place in Brookville.

Other upcoming meetings noted were the Salary Board meeting that will convene at 11 a.m. Tuesday and the Jail Board