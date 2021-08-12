BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council gave their final action on the parking issue around town, as recommended by the Public Safety Committee who have been looking into parking around town for months.
This issue was brought to the council’s attention some months back when some disgruntled citizens addressed the council about parking tickets they received for parking on the street by their homes. This is how they have always parked, and questioned why they had suddenly been ticketed for it.
These citizens sparked a wider issue around town of a lack of parking on side streets, and many resident parking along the street, whether it was marked for parking or not.
The Public Safety Committee began looking over the borough and the parking around town in the residential areas. After several months of considering the best course for the issue, the committee gave its official recommendation to the council. A written statement was provided to the council by Todd Gumpher, who is both a councilman and the committee chairperson.
“The Public Safety Committee has determined that it would be in the best interest of our community if we simply allowed residents to continue to park as they have been, in some cases for more than 30 years without accident, incident, or injury to anyone,” read the statement.
He also said that if parking does become an issue during a snowstorm or fire, where the necessary vehicles are unable to access streets due to parking, those residents will be ticketed and towed for “impeding the emergency vehicles.”
“We came to this decision after reviewing several factors. First, in some cases residents have parked in these particular spots for over 30 years, and therefore we believe a precedent has been set, which allows them to park there. Second, no notice was ever given to any of these residents that they were suddenly going to be fined for parking… After reviewing every road in question, we believe municipal vehicles and fire trucks do indeed have the space they need should an emergency arrive. Fourth, if we begin to designate certain parking spots as suddenly illegal, council will be inundated with residents asking if their particular spaces are now deemed illegal,” Gumpher said in the statement.
Council member and Public Safety Committee member Ken King said he wanted to exonerate Police Chief Vince Markle and his officers for issuing the tickets, as they were just following the rules.
Markle explained the citizens were parking on travel portions of the roadway, which is illegal under the vehicle code. The borough does not have parking lines painted on the streets in question, meaning it is not designated for parking.
From now on, unless it directly impacts emergency vehicles and municipal vehicles, there will be no citations issued for residents who have been parking along the street by their homes.