PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania CareerLink in Punxsutawney is working to provide teenagers with jobs and work experience this summer, while also providing employees to participating businesses, at no cost to the business, to prepare young adults for the workforce.
The employment opportunity is created through a federal and state program with CareerLink called Work Experience Program. This is part of a federal program created in 2014 called Workforce Innovation Opportunity (WIO). The program is for 14 to 24 year olds, and places them in jobs with employers who agree to be part of the program.
Marsha Beatty, business service consultant, said CareerLink often tries to focus on those 16 and older, because the child labor laws are easier to work around at this age.
Recently, Beatty and Teresa Neal, the talent development specialist, visited Big Run to offer some of their employees as summer workers to the borough or interested businesses in town.
Beatty explained that to be an employer with the program, at least one person who would be supervising the workers has to have three clearances; state police, child abuse and fingerprint clearances. The fingerprint clearance can be obtained at a local place in Punxsutawney. She also explained that if someone doesn’t already have these clearances, they can sometimes be reimbursed through CareerLink for becoming an employer.
“The good thing about it is, we pay their salary, and they’re also under our worker’s compensation,” Beatty said.
The money to pay the employees comes from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF program. This provides for the basic needs of families with children when parents or other guardians struggle to make ends meet. This program is unique, because it does not look at the entire family, but only at the participant.
“They have to have something the state considers a barrier, and those can be a variety of things. It could be they had low test scores, maybe they were involved with criminal justice, maybe they have a fine to pay, they could have a learning disability or some other type of disability, they could also be pregnant or parenting, and they could also have some type of public assistance… So there’s a lot of ways someone could be eligible and that’s something that we take care of,” Neal said.
The goal of the program is for the workers to learn soft skills, and how to be work ready by being dependable, accountable, and other qualities employers look for. Not only does this help get the employees their first job, but it often motivates them to stay employed.
“We find that once they start making money, when the work experience is over, they like the money coming in that’s theirs, so they want to continue and go out and find that next job,” Neal said.
Beatty also said that a local Big Run business, TEE-Riffik, was an employer with the program, and used it a number of times. There is also no commitment once the work experience is over for the employer to keep them hired on. The program has a set number of hours and timeframe, and once it’s over, the program ends.
Neal said when the workers are a bit older, high school graduates or about to graduate, they try to find work experience along the same lines as something they want to do, in case it can turn into a permanent position. This happened with TEE-Riffik, with one of the employees getting hired on for another year after the work program ended.
“The responsibility of the employer is to provide the work and provide a supervisor,” Neal said. “We are hoping that they will learn from you, learn that dependability, but you’re also there to answer any questions they might have… Just giving them that beginning work ethic.”
She said they often say a supervisor should be within eyeshot or earshot, but said as long as the worker knows where the supervisor is if they would have a question, this is not a must. The employer fully decides how many hours or how many days a week the employee will work, keeping within a 40-hour work week.
Those interested in employment, or being an employer can call the Punxsutawney CareerLink office at 814-938-0504. The office is at 103 E. Union St. next to H&R Block.