PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Police Chief Matt Conrad has been working on finding some possible solutions to the many complaints citizens have about parking and parking meters on Main Street.
Conrad presented a possible solution to the borough council, called ParkMobile, that he is continuing to explore for more information.
“It’s no cost to the borough. It gives you the ability to take out all the meters, it would be all pay by phone, or pay by text, or you can call in to a number. All the money would be funded electronically to the borough, so there should be no loss in revenue back to the borough,” Conrad said.
This system would allow people to pay for parking through an app, or by texting or calling a phone number to pay over the phone. He said the borough would be able to leave the parking meters in place and still use them as well if they wanted to have a trial period or transition period with such a program.
According to Conrad, the app has over 1 million users in Pennsylvania already. He said this issue gets brought up about once a year, with people wanting rid of the parking meters, so he started searching for alternatives.
“I’m just listening to the constituents and the complaints they have, and this is a hot topic,” Conrad said. “I just wanted to bring it as an option.”
He told the council the company would send the borough stickers and signs with instructions on how to pay for parking using the new system, which the borough could place directly on the existing parking meters.
It will take 35 to 45 days for the program to go live in the borough, if the council decides it wants to try it. Conrad said there are some other things to get set up, like credit card processing, which he said would be beneficial to the entire borough.
This pay-for-parking method would break the town up into zones, and people will have to list what zone of the town they are parking in when paying. A meter maid would use the ParkMobile system to check each of the zones, and it will show which cars have paid for their spot in each zone, Conrad said.
“Enforcement would be the same way, we’d still have a meter enforcement officer to walk around. This is a web-based service, so they would walk around with a mobile device. If Mahoning Street was zone one, they would type in ‘zone one’ and it would show everybody that paid in zone one, if you didn’t have meters.”
If the borough implements this with parking meters still in place, the app could show which cars paid through ParkMobile, and the meter enforcement officer would have to check the meters of the additional cars who do not show as paid in the system.
When asked about some of the older population who might not carry phones with them, Conrad said they would likely have to enter the business they were going to, and call from one of their phones to pay for parking. This is only if the borough would also remove the parking meters.
“I would think it would be smart if we were to try to roll it out and keep the meters there for a while,” said Councilman Justin Cameron.
Conrad said he is still talking with the company, and will try to have more answers for the council at the next meeting.