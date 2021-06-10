PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s Multiphasic Blood Screening is coming up in July, and registration is open on its website.
This community blood screening is done in partnership with the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Screening days will be July 10 and July 17, both Saturdays, at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
Registration can be completed online at www.punxsyrotary.com or there are mail-in forms available at the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce office, or printed from the Rotary’s website.
All applications need to be turned in one week prior to the testing date.
Time slots typically fill early, so the Rotary encourages early registration to ensure applicants get a time convenient for them.
The cost of the test is $70 per person for a blood panel that tests for 40 different medical conditions. This year, the A1C hemoglobin test has been added to the basic panel. Also available for men over 40 years old is an option PSA (prostate) test for an additional $20.
Results from the tests are sent to the individual and their named medical provider. There are more than 150 area providers participating in this blood screening.
A 12-hour fasting period is required before the tests. There will be grab-and-go juice and pre-packaged breakfast items provided to all participants.
Not only does the event support the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, but the Rotary will donate all the net proceeds back into the community to local charitable organizations.
Masks and social distancing will be required while in the facility, and masks and clear face shields will be provided.