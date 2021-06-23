BROOKVILLE — The South White Street Bridge was named in honor of Captain Raymond “Bud” Hetrick, who was a United States Air Force Pilot from Brookville, on Thursday as part of Hometown Hero Day with the Brookville Laurel Festival.
The ceremony acted as an unofficial dedication, because the official sign from PennDOT had not arrived in time for the scheduled ceremony. Speakers for the event included American Legion Post 102 Commander Bill Littlefield, Borough Council President Phil Hynes, State Senator Cris Dush, and most notable and moving Lee Hetrick, Bud Hetrick’s brother.
“When Lee told me there’s probably going to be 50 to 75 or 100 Hetricks here, I thought there’s not that many people in any one family. Guess I was wrong,” said Randy Bartley, MC for the event.
Bill Littlefield started by saying that he is known as a many of many hats because of the many organizations he is involved in. He brought with him many of the actual hats he wears for his many titles, such as his commander hat for the American Legion, his hat for the Disabled Veterans, and his District Commander hat for the American Legion.
“But this hat is the one we don’t talk about. This is my post commander’s hat for the Raymond “Bud” Hetrick Post 204 VFW,” Littlefield said before he put the hat on.
The post was started in 1982, and Littlefield joined in ‘83. He said he didn’t know Bud’s story until they started talking about it at the VFW meetings, saying that he is an MIA. Littlefield said that has to be one of the worst feelings in the world, and that he was very happy when his remains had been recovered.
“One thing I’m sorry for, I didn’t make arrangements to go to Arlington with the people that went...It just didn’t hit me until after everybody came back,” Littlefield said. “But I’m proud to be the commander of this post.”
Hetrick was the last to speak, and shared his memories of growing up with his brother, Bud, just across the bridge. He was often emotional during his speech, but forged ahead to get all of his words out.
“On behalf of Bud’s ancestry, you could not have chosen a more fitting memorial. Bud and I both had a huge history in this creek right here. Under it, in it, around it, on top of it. It’s part of our history… this river right here leads downstream to a site where Jacob and Elizabeth Hetrick made their homestead in between Coder and Summerville in the early 1800s,” Hetrick said.
He went on to explain that their seventh great-grandfather Johan Christopher Heidrick, and his brother Peter, voyaged across the Atlantic Ocean on the Robert Nellis, arriving from Southwest Germany on September 11, 1738. He explained this was significant because Bud was born on the same day in 1936.
He then shared the extensive history their family has of serving in the wars since arriving in the United States all those years ago.
“In my immediate family, my brother Bob served in the United State Army, Bud was in the air force, and I was in the United States Navy,” Hetrick said.
“55 years ago, Bud was flying a United States Air Force A1E Skyraider in a search and rescue mission to recover a downed F4 phantom pilot. This was in North East Laos. According to his wingman, his aircraft received heavy fire, the plane exploded and he perished on contact with the earth. His final comment was ‘I’m going in,’” Hetrick said.
Hetrick explained that because the country had no political ties with Laos, Bud’s remains could not be recovered. It wasn’t until 2000 and 2001 that a full excavation began in a area the size of half of a football field.
This excavation found half a key, a chain from a dogtag, a clasp from a wristwatch, and a fragment of what was later determined to be part of Bud’s skull. It was through a DNA test against a piece of Bob Hetrick’s hair in 2004 that Bud’s remains were identified.
In September 2004, Bud was laid to rest at the ARlington National Cemetery. During this ceremony, there were two full buses from Brookville of those who attended the ceremony.
“It was an especially moving tribute from the citizens of Jefferson County that my family will never forget,” Hetrck said. “Should any of you travel to Washington and the District of Columbia, and if you are interested, I’d be happy to furnish bud’s final burial location in Arlington National Cemetery.”
Though the ceremony was unofficial, there was still a sign made for the occasion until the official bridge sign arrives. This sign was later given to Lee at the end of the ceremony.