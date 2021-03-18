BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library concluded a month-long food drive to benefit the Brookville Food Pantry this week, and handed off the collected food on Tuesday morning.
Many of the donations were small, as people would drop off a couple of cans here and there in between a few large donations. By the end of the month the library had a stack of boxed up food and one large box of toilet paper ready to go to the pantry.
Brookville Food Pantry Assistant Director Joe Snell came to the library with the food pantry’s van to load up all the products the library collected.
Amanda Mignogna, the library’s children coordinator, said she started the food collection as a way to inspire kindness. She said was trying to get people to find different ways to inspire kindness around town other than just donating to the food drive.
The number of people and families the food pantry serves are currently down, but Snell said he couldn’t be sure what the cause was. He said most of the people the food pantry serves are those who are retired and on a fixed income, but they also get families who cycle through as well.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, they have been pre-packaging their food into boxes and bringing them out to their patrons’ cars.
Another difficulty has been not getting to know the people coming through the facility. Snell said the workers used to know everyone at least by their faces, but not so much now with the way things have to be done.
“It’s a little more difficult to operate the way we are, but it’s the only choice we have at the moment,” he said.
The pantry distributes food twice a day on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Snell said the pantry used to get good donations from different organizations in town, but they haven’t been able to because of COVID. This hasn’t been the problem they were expecting it to be, because the community members have stepped up and kept the pantry thriving.
“We’re doing, I’d say fantastic… The community picked that up, our income for the year has not changed at all,” Snell said. “Between the community and the businesses and stuff, we have really good support in town.
Mignogna said she often finds people unsure if they can donate to the library as an individual, and said it all helps them to be able to provide more programs.