BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library had a successful Food Truck Fundraiser last weekend, drawing many people to Pickering Street for their first taste of festival food for the summer.
This was the first time the library has held this type of fundraiser, but library director Janine Strohm is already eager to host it again next year. The library brought four food trucks to town – all offering different food items for the public to choose from.
The Chow Hall, Dimmicks Roadway Cafe, Moon’s Meats, and Burger Daddy were joined by Brookville locals Fusion Cafe and Dinger Dogs. Each of the vendors are giving a percentage of their sales back to the library from the event.
The library board had the idea of a food court fundraiser about a year and a half ago during a brainstorm session. Strohm said this idea solidified for them when they saw the extremely long lines for Denny and Pearls during their days set up on Allegheny Boulevard.
“I would like to see it happen again next year. I think we’re getting our feet wet this year, and next year can only be bigger and better because now we’ve jumped in the water and we’re ready to swim,” said Lisa Pozza, library board vice president.
The board needed something that could be done while following the COVID-19 guidelines and to make up for the canceled celebrity bartender event that is typically the library’s major fundraiser.
“To be honest with you, I just love collaborating with the community. I want everyone to win,” Strohm said.
She said the borough and James “Moon” VanSteenburg were all very helpful in getting the event set up. She said borough Manager Dana Rooney answered all of her calls and questions about the event, and VanSteenburg helped since he arranged the food court for the Laurel Festival every year.
“Everybody has been super helpful. All the vendors, they’re professional,” Strohm said.
The stands all stayed fairly busy, and Dimmicks even ran out of their peach tea a few hours into the first day of the festival.
Strohm said the people coming were a mixture of people who were there to support the library and those stopping just because they saw the food trucks. She also said it was nice that the food trucks all shared on their social media where they would be, and that it was a fundraiser for the library.
The library had a table set up offering information about all the services it offers. It also had a drawing people could enter, and were giving away a free book to each child who stopped.
“Hopefully I can get people to see that we don’t just have books. We also have all of these databases and stuff… Just things that people don’t know we have,” Strohm said.
The library is now available through Libby, an app to access the library’s collections, as well as many other libraries, and download titles to the app for reading offline.
The library will also only be accepting book donations for a short time before the book sale this year, as it still has all the donations from last year. Donations will only be accepted from May 25 to June 4 because of the lack of storage space.