REYNOLDSVILLE — Repairs are being planned at the Reynoldsville Pool that will be completed using grant money received from the state.
Reynoldsville is dedicating $173,000 to the pool from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources grant awarded to the borough.
Jill Heffner, director of the pool, said the pool received an estimate from Watson Pools in 2005 with $190,000 worth of repairs that should have been made at that time. Dave Friedrich, president of Watson Pools, visited the pool in April and provided an updated list of concerns and repairs he recommends.
“We are planning on opening Saturday, May 29. Prior to that, we are trying to put a temporary seal between the gutter and wall. This is where we are losing tens of thousands of gallons of water per day. We will also be installing new nozzles below the gutter, regrouting the baby pool, getting new legs put on the sand filter, and having a new lint/hair trap filter installed,” Heffner said.
Once the pool closes at the end of the season, the list of repairs includes getting rid of expansion joints in the pool, regrouting the entire pool, adding lane lines, and either replacing or lining the main drain line.
“Dave feels our biggest problem is how thin the actual pool walls are. He recommends cutting back the concrete, excavating to expose the pool wall, and pouring cement to support the back of the wall to put support in place. New drainage should also be installed at this time,” Heffner said.
During the borough council meeting last week, President Bill Cebulskie said the borough heard back about the Department of Community and Economic Development Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program money, and had been denied.
“We applied for another grant for the pool from the Commonwealth, and they regret to inform us that they cannot assist us at this time,” Cebulskie said. “
Cebulskie said he was surprised by this, and that the grant wasn’t going to be announced until May. The DCED grant is the same one the pool applied for last year. The borough and pool officials were both surprised to be denied a second time for this money.
If they had received the DCED grant, Heffner said this would have been enough money to complete this project and possibly update the bathhouses.
“Without this money, we will have to see how much we can accomplish with the remaining DCNR money,” Heffner said.