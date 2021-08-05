REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library is preparing for the seventh annual Author Luncheon later this month, featuring author A.S. King and her book “Dig.”
Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased in advance at the library, which comes with a copy of the book, while supplies last. Buying a ticket in advance gives participants time to read some, if not all, of the book King will be discussing.
Tickets are $30 and cover the cost of the book and entry to the event, and the lunch served. The luncheon will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, at noon in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church social hall. There will also be some items raffled off during the event.
Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon said that every year since the first luncheon, he has wanted King to be the speaker. He calls King an old friend after having met her and talked with her about books so much over the years.
King is a recipient of the Printz Honor Award in 2011, and the Printz Award in 2020, which is a reason Rebon wanted her to be a speaker. This award goes to the best young adult book by the American Library Association each year.
He first met King about 10 years ago, and has become friends with her over the years. Rebon is a fan of young adult books because he feels they have more freedom to tackle more difficult topics, which is something he gives King credit for doing well with her books.
“I just became good friends, I would go to events that she would be at, and we became friendly and last year… I said ‘well, what do you think about doing my luncheon?’” Rebon said.
“I’m so looking forward to the luncheon. Karl Rebon is a brilliant librarian and now, an old friend. I can’t wait to speak with him about ‘Dig’ and my larger career,” King said.
Rebon said he started hosting the author luncheons because it is the job of the library to promote reading, and to have an event to bring people to “our little pocket of the world,” and give locals a chance to meet and talk with someone who has gone through the publishing process.
Past authors of the event have included Philip Beard, Tonya O’Dell, and John Schlimm. Rebons said he tries to bring authors of varying genres to the town. Everyone who has spoken at the luncheon has been from Pennsylvania.
Rebon said the nice thing about the event is that now that locals know what to expect, there are some who will likely come regardless of who the author is. He said he tries to have a variety of genres through the authors to avoid being stagnant.
He compared King to author Jodi Picoult, saying she is the YA Picoult because he calls their types of books “thinking books” that make the reader think about what they’re reading.
“That’s why I love Amy’s books because all of her subject matter are different,” Rebon said. “She tackles these fantastic subjects geared towards young adults, which is fantastic also… She writes for the young adult audience because she wants to not sugar coat it.”
Rebon said the luncheon is also a great opportunity for those who don’t like the book or don’t understand it to come and ask their questions. This is another reason why he wanted to provide the book when he started the event.
The library also has a copy of “Dig” and other works by King to be checked out if someone would want to read one of her publications before deciding to attend the event.
For more information, the library can be contacted at 814-653-9471.