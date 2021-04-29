REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council was approached during its last work session about adding a dog park to the borough, and revisited the idea with some positive news during the meeting Wednesday.
During the work session on April 7 the council was approached by Steven Ghezzi about the possibility of a dog park.
“I’m just trying to get the idea out right now,” Ghezzi said.
The council was intrigued by the idea during the work session, and said they would have Solicitor Joe Ryan look into the possibility and insurance needs.
Ghezzi suggested the dog park be set up by the soccer fields. When asked, he said some of the agility equipment could come with time, but for now he was just hoping for a fenced area.
During the meeting Wednesday night, Ryan said he received interest from an individual who wishes to remain anonymous and would like to donate to the creation of the park.
“I was contacted by an individual who was very interested in the idea, and was curious if we had an idea what kind of monies we were looking at to create this park, and I indicated I had no idea, but the person expressed they possibly would be interested in funding that entire project via donation,” Ryan said.
He also said he believed liability of a park like this would be covered under the borough’s insurance, and had the insurance company looking into the matter for him.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said that because the area suggested is in the floodplain, any fencing installed or equipment inside the fence has to be secured and cemented in, which would increase the cost.
The council then discussed where a park could go, focusing on the land around the baseball and soccer fields. No action was taken as the council waits to hear back about the insurance.