REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival is back this year for the seventh annual festival after having to cancel last year’s event.
The Festival will be from Friday, July 9, to Tuesday, July 13, with most of the festival events happening in downtown Reynoldsville. The two blueberry farms that will be opening for picking and other special events are Maxim Berry Farm at 624 Haines Ridge Road and the Blueberry Hill Farm at 10160 Route 322.
The Visitor Center will also be open on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Reynoldsville Historical Society. There will be maps for the Community Yard Sale scheduled for July 16 and 17 at the center and on goreynoldsville.com.
Friday begins with several events hosted by local organizations and businesses, and kicks off the festival.
Friday, July 9
- 6:30 p.m. — Fireman’s bingo at the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company on Jackson Street
- 7-10:30 p.m. — Roller skating at the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome for $5
- 8:30 p.m. — Free outdoor movie at the Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home parking lot
- Friday and Saturday night — Autism and Special Needs Fundraiser at Reynlow Park
Saturday, July 10
8-11 a.m. — Blueberry pancake breakfast at Masonic Lodge on 4th Street for $5 or $2 for children ages 6 and under. Prepared and served by Mason volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 72 to benefit the festival
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Walmart Truckload sale at Jeff Tech to benefit the Reynoldsville Pool.
10 a.m. — Race for Reynoldsville; starts behind the fire hall.
8:30 a.m. to noon — Farmer’s Market
10 a.m. — Sidewalk chalk drawing contest in front of Farmer’s National Bank on Main Street
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Chips and water table in front of S&T Bank
11 a.m. — Craft and vendor fair in the downtown
11 a.m. – 3 p.m — Elk burgers in front of the Reynoldsville Elks 517
11 a.m. to sold out — Reynoldsville VFD Chicken barbecue
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Book signing in front of the library with Peggy Zortman, author of “Chase Reports: Tale of the Biscuit Bush.” Chase the dog will also make an appearance
12 p.m. — Flag ceremony and retirement of used flags at Veteran’s Memorial Park with Reynoldsville American Legion and Boy Scout Troop 72.
2 p.m. — Children’s bike parade begins at Kunselman Park. Awards for cutest, prettiest, best red, white, and blue, muddy/outdoor, best overall girl, and best overall boy.
2-4 p.m. — Sampling and adult slushies at Downtown Distributors
2:45 p.m. — Children’s blueberry pie eating contest in front of the Historical Society Building
3 p.m. — Announcements, awards, and a visit from Danielle (Kaizer) Bonura — Mrs. Pennsylvania International — at the main stage behind the Veterans Memorial Park.
4-6 p.m. — Buffalo burgers near the Main Stage by the John Read Masonic Lodge
4-10 p.m. — Adult beer garden by DuBois Area Jaycees
4-5:15 p.m. — Ricky Frantz (music)
5:45-7:15 p.m. — Harmony Haut House (music)
7:30-9 p.m. — Ellen Starski and her band
7 p.m. — Race at Hummingbird Speedway off Route 950
7:30-10:30 p.m. — Roller skating at the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome for $5
9:45 p.m. — Fireworks, seating on park bleachers
After the fireworks, join Paranormal 1 at Ryan Law Offices for some investigatory fun.
Sunday
9 a.m. — Walmart Truckload Sale at Jeff Tech to benefit the Reynoldsville Pool
10:30 a.m. — Church in the park at the pavilion, 4th Street and Dietz Alley
11 a.m. — Summer market fair at Reynlow Park
11:30 a.m. — Free ice cream sundaes at the pavilion
1-7 p.m. — Free swim at Reynoldsville Pool
2 p.m. — American Cancer Society Duck Derby on the Sandy Lick Creek
6 p.m. — Saint Mary’s Bingo