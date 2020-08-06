BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Garden Club got approval from council to hang yellow ribbons on the parking meters in celebration of the 19th amendment for the month of August.
The 19th Amendment was passed on Aug. 18, 1920, giving women the right to vote. The ribbons will remain on the meters for the whole month.
The 19th Amendment reads, “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The ribbons also have small cards on them with facts about the history of the 19th amendment.