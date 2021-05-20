RICHARDSVILLE — The Richardsville community center recently held a yard sale and would like to thank everyone for a really good turnout. Thank you for the donations and thank you for your purchases. The proceeds of the sale will help towards the upkeep of the center and for its use. The center is available for rent for reunions, birthday parties, graduation, and other community events.
The center is planning on holding another yard sale starting on Thursday, June 3 at 8 a.m. and continuing the June 4-5. Each day will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted for this sale up to June 1. There is quite an assortment of goods already at the center to be purchased and we are expecting more. We have a very generous community and we are thankful for that.
The center also has medical equipment to loan to anyone in need of such equipment. There are electric hospital beds, shower chairs, wheel chairs, walkers, potty chairs, canes, commode risers, etc. One item we are in need of is the bedside adjustment table. Other than that, we have plenty for now. Contact any member for the equipment.
The center holds their monthly meetings on the first Monday of each month at the center at 8 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend any and all meetings. If you are interested in holding any events at the center, please contact Jean or Darrell Hidinger at (814) 328-2605; Judy McKillip, 328-2642; Beverley Backlarz, 328-5090; Ray and Marcia Shaffer, 328-2799; or Shawn Testi, 849-6300. Also if you have any suggestions for the use of the center, call one of the above.
There will be an evening of country music in the near future. Keep watching for that event. We will try to get an announcement in the local papers and on Big Foot Country radio.