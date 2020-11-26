BROOKVILLE — Brookville will be welcoming Santa Claus to town on Friday to kick off the Christmas season, despite there being no Light Up Brookville parade this year.
Santa will arrive in town, riding around on the top of a fire truck through different neighborhoods beginning at 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Keep an eye out for the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. truck to have a Santa sighting that evening.
From there, Santa will be taken to the BVFC social hall to begin taking visitors at 6:30 p.m. until there are no more children to see.
“He will be taking visitors and listening to their wishes and requests from 6:30 until every last child is seen,” said Clarinda Darr, a volunteer with the event.
He will also be handing out popcorn balls donated by the Lions Club, and as usual a box of candy from him and Mrs. Claus.
There will be social distancing in place for the event, and masks are encouraged. Families should only attend if they feel this is the best decision for themselves.
“Santa and his elves don’t have to worry about COVID at the North Pole, but he is aware we have to think about it here in Brookville,” Darr said.
The town tree will be up and lit, and the Main Street decorations have already been lit for a few days now. The Santa Cottage will not be appearing on Main Street this year. There will also be no events or vendors on Main Street like in previous years to celebrate.
Darr said everyone had to make decisions they felt were in their best interest, and in the end Light Up Brookville was not in the cards for this year.
“Hopefully we can return to what we had in the past, but we have a lot of people to thank, and Santa will be thanking those who make his visit to Brookville wonderful as usual,” Darr said.
Light Up Brookville did not feel it right to solicit donations this year with so many families and businesses struggling due to the pandemic. They do thank those who made donations to the organization regardless. Any further donations can be made to P.O. Box 2, Brookville, PA, Light Up Brookville.