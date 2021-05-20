BROOKVILLE — The Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania held a Second Amendment Rally at the Jefferson County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, drawing a crowd of more than 100 people.
There were several elected officials present at the rally who spoke including Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers, state Senator Cris Dush, and U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson. Also speaking at the rally was Mike “The Gun Guy” McQuown. All shared their views and opinions related to the Second Amendment.
The turnout was slightly better than CRWPA was expecting, and were going to consider anything more than 100 people a successful event.
“The people were enthusiastic, and they made their opinions known, and we’re very grateful to the speakers who came…. And each of them had an important message,” said Randy Bartley, vice president of CRWPA.
Dush spoke about the responsibility of the elected officials and magistrates to speak up if an unconstitutional or unlawful order is given.
“It’s the responsibility of the lesser magistrates to not only not follow the order, but to ensure that the greater magistrate doesn’t have the ability to effectuate the order,” Dush said.
He said if the federal government starts trying to order things that are unconstitutional, that violate the Second Amendment or Article 1 section 21 of Pennsylvania’s Constitution, “we have to make sure those unlawful orders cannot be effectuated.”
Dush said he loved the rally, and that he felt very safe even with all the guns that were present in the audience at the event.
“It’s always great to be able to celebrate and to talk about protecting constitutional rights, and today the focus was on the Second Amendment,” Thompson said.
He focused his remarks on the origin of the amendment, and putting the amendment into historical context. He pulled from the speeches of historical figures like George Mason and Alexander Hamilton to make clear what the second amendment is.
“...And it really is about making sure that our citizens and our country, our nations, always remains free. It’s what the founders had built into the constitution,” Thompson said.
Thompson also pointed out that the second amendment is the only single subject amendment. He said he tries to equip individuals who might engage in a debate, and provide context for people to pull from.
He also discussed the other issues such as the six executive orders put forward by President Joe Biden.
“I think it’s wonderful, the support for our liberties and freedoms, and I’m not surprised by that here in Jefferson County. They treasure our rights and freedoms,” Thompson said.
McQuown was the final speaker of the lineup, sharing his passion with the audience.
“.... Gun violence. It’s not gun violence, it’s violence. It’s just violence. People have been killing themselves all over this planet for a million years with knives, swords, rocks, arrows. This is just the weapon of the day, later we’ll have ray guns. It’s going to change. It’s always going to change and evolve,” McQuown said.
The rally was concluded with a silent march around Main Street with any who attended and wanted to participate.