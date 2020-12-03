BROOKVILLE — A Shippenville woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck that was meant to be part of the Brookville Lumber Company’s fleet.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Kyrsten Michelle Keener, 28, of Shippenville, on Nov. 13, including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and authorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were dispatched to contact Scott Sago, the regional manager for U-Haul regarding a stolen U-Haul truck. Sago said he recently ended a contract U-Haul had with Brookville Lumber Company. When he ended the contract, he allegedly found one truck from the allotted fleet missing.
Sago said he spoke to the former employee in charge of the U-Haul contract at Brookville Lumber, who said he last saw the truck being operated by Keener. The employee confirmed to the police that he saw Keener driving the truck on several occasions.
He also told police Keener is in a relationship with another employee at Brookville Lumber, whose father owns the company. The employee said he and Keener’s boyfriend would submit false transfer orders through U-Haul so Keener and other employees could use the vehicles without U-Haul knowing. He said he really didn’t have a choice since the other employee is the owner’s son, and would not believe that falsifying of records was taking place.
The employee alleged that Keener took the truck and never returned it, though U-Haul records show that it was transferred to another location. Sago was able to confirm this transfer never took place.
Officers recalled an incident from Sept. where Keener was driving a U-Haul similar to the one reported stolen. According to the affidavit, it appeared she was possible living in the truck at the time. Another officer also reported seeing Kenner driving a U-Haul around town.
Police believe Keener to be homeless, living in the truck, and driving it as a personal vehicle to stores and other public services. Sago declared the truck listed in his complaint as stolen, and it is believed Keener knows the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle.
Keener had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.