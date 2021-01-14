HARRISBURG — State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced that his Brookville and Punxsutawney district office locations are officially open as of Monday, Jan. 11, to serve the people of the 66th Legislative District.
“Fulfilling my responsibilities as an effective and accessible public servant will always be my top priority,” said Smith. “the people of the 66th District should know that my staff and I are here to do everything we possibly can to meet and exceed your expectations both at home and in Harrisburg. Most importantly we are here to listen an serve you.”
District office contact information and operating hours are as follows:
Brookville
82 Barnett St.
Brookville, PA 15825 (across from Dan Smith’s Candies)
Phone: 814-849-8008
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Punxsutawney
109 Indiana St.
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Phone: 814-938-4225
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Available services include assisting District 66 residents with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); copies of legislation; and many others.
Residents are also encouraged to visit RepSmith.com and Facebook.com/RepBriantSmith for the latest district event information and state government updates.
The 66th Legislative District includes all of Jefferson County and Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning, and West Mahoning townships, and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville, and Smicksburg boroughs.