SIGEL — W. Perry and Bonnie L. Glenn of Sigel celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 19. They were united in marriage July 19, 1958, at the Washington Methodist Church at Frills Corners, officiated by Rev. Dwight Montgomery.
Perry Glenn has been self employed in the coal industry, oil and gas until he semi-retired. Bonnie Glenn worked as a bookkeeper, secretary, and school van driver. Both do a lot of volunteering with the youth.
The couple are the parents of two children, Penny (James) Hedgecock of Leeper and Greg (Cindy) Glenn of Sigel.
They have four grandchildren: Angela Popson of Reynoldsville, Jessie (Shawn) Becker of Leeper, Channing Glenn (Kayla) of Sigel, and Cherry (Don) Jordan of Sigel; and eight great-grandchildren: Alex, Tyler, Zachary Glenn of Sigel; Amberlynn, Hannah Marquise and Caleb Becker of Leeper; and Elizabeth Jordan of Sigel.
The couple enjoyed a trip to New York.
