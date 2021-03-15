In a few hours we will be welcoming the first day of spring, often thought of as a time of new beginning.
It won’t be long before the first flowers of the season will be blooming and we will be blessed with a rainbow of colors wherever we look.
As we are driving down the roads, from time to time we may see a newborn calf standing close to its mama, or see little lambs and goats playing in the pasture.
Already we have been blessed to hear the birds singing again, and the other morning as I was coming into town I noticed the trees on a hillside had that dark red glow in the morning sun that means they, too, will soon have buds turning into leaves.
Already farmers in this area are beginning to prepare their fields for planting of the summer crops. On a much smaller scale, gardens and flower beds around our homes are also being prepared.
Even though we had a relatively mild winter in this area, people are ready for spring, and the new beginning it brings. People everywhere are hopeful that perhaps this spring will bring an end not only to the COVID pandemic, but also to all the restrictions that may or may not have been necessary. The arrival of spring is bringing with it a hope for a return to a normal lifestyle.
Most importantly, with the first days of spring comes the celebration of Easter, which offers a new or renewed spiritual beginning to anyone who chooses to believe. Last year very few churches were able to celebrate Easter. Many had closed their doors because of mandated restrictions; others had closed their doors because of threatened fines that small congregations could not afford to pay.
Perhaps this year people will be able to find a renewed faith, something that is desperately needed during the pandemic.
While the Bible reminds us that it is good to walk in the old paths that are good (Jeremiah 6:16), the Lord also told us that he would make all things new, giving us the best of both worlds, in a manner of speaking.
We all hang on to old traditions that were handed down through the generations of our families, knowing somewhere deep within ourselves that if something worked for Grandma and Grandpa, it might just work for us, too.
But every year when spring comes around, there is new life all around us. And we are reminded that it is now our turn to pass down those old traditions, keeping our younger generations strong.
Not every old tradition is good, nor is every one bad. By the same token, not all new ways of doing things are good or bad. Some we should hold onto, some are best forgotten.
But as we look around at the beauty of spring, the new life that is all around us, and the hope revealed in our Easter celebrations, we can also find strength in knowing that there is hope for tomorrow.
Thought for the week — Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dreary world.